The most comfortable, lightweight duty boots I’ve tried in a long time

I tested the Jump Boot Pro by Rocky Boots, a waterproof 8” duty boot. This model comes in 8 or 10” styles. They turned out to be the most comfortable lightweight boots I have tried in a long time.

The Jump Boot Pro boots have a lace front, plus a YKK side zip for easy donning. They use real waterproof full-grain leather, a gusseted tongue and a padded collar. The toes and heels are highly polishable and some leather panels are triple stitched.

When I started testing these boots, I made a rookie mistake. I scratched the shiny parts before I was done photographing them. This gave me an opportunity to find out how well the polished part can be restored. I guess the impromptu part of the testing was worth it. The ease at which the leather is maintained is an important aspect for inspection time.

Although they are reminiscent of traditional jump boots, the Jump Boot Pro boots have more of a running shoe bias in their build. They are lighter, hug the foot better and the outsole has better grip.

Comfort, traction and long-shift performance

Rocky uses a Vapor Pass breathable recycled membrane in the sock lining and a removable Rocky Air-Port Comfort footbed. The seams in the lining are as flat as high-quality socks.

The Jump Boot Pro boots have a TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) outsole, which is oil- and slip-resistant. This is my preferred material because of its shock-absorbing quality. They have a unique lug design that gives the boot a stable pattern on the edge and unidirectional traction.

The Jump Boot Pro boots have the perfect stack height for cushion without the “platform shoe” feeling. They required almost zero break-in time for me.

Rather than a wedge sole, the Jump Boot Pro boots have a 90-degree heel, which works out better for ladder climbing or unpredictable terrain.

Jump Boot Pro boots have a PU (polyurethane) midsole. You will thank them when the assist to which you were dispatched turned into several hours of standing on pavement directing traffic. The TPU and PU combined gives the officer the right level of stable cushioning while they are standing outside of their air-conditioned unit in the summer heat contemplating their career choices. At least the boots are comfy.

TPU will always give the user chemical resistance and resistance to most oils. It’s a little more temperature resistant than other sole materials, but the trade-off is long-term resistance to cracking and splitting. If your duty hovers around freezing temperatures, TPU stays flexible in the snow.

Waterproofing, durability and real-world abuse

I had the opportunity to test the Jump Boot Pro boots in wet conditions. Their ability to resist water is closer to a rubber boot than a treated leather boot. After half a day in the rain, the toe caps still had a pretty good shine. Immersing them in about four inches of water and mud didn’t change a thing.

I especially liked the way my Rocky Jump Boot Pro boots rocked smoothly from heel to the ball of the foot like a running shoe, without any noticeable transition from lug to lug. The heel counter stabilized my foot while keeping my heel on the footbed. I prefer uppers that cradle rather than pinch my Achilles heel, but don’t produce hot spots because of heel movement.

The lining is softer than most shoe linings, and allowed my sweaty feet to breathe without getting clammy. Wet feet have always been my worst enemy in uniform service, whether it was from sweat or external conditions. For law enforcement service, having a moisture barrier and breathable membrane is even more critical. We need boots that reduce exposure to pathogens, from blood or other things I’m unwilling to touch without double gloves. Once the boots are exposed, we need the ability to wash them.

My foot locked in my boots well, protecting my ankles from rolling, while giving enough flex to be able to squat on the balls of my feet.

The lug pattern did great in the mud. They gave me better than average traction. More importantly, their trapezoidal cross-section released caked mud better than my hiking boots.

The Jump Boot Pro boots are quiet. It’s not just the soft sole. All boots have critical areas where leather sections rub. These boots didn’t have a noise problem. Even the zipper parks under a strap at the top of the boot to keep it from flopping around.

These boots seem to protect the feet, even from hard hits. PU midsoles are more expensive, but there is a reason why they are in duty boots. They can take a good pounding and maintain their structural integrity, unlike EVA midsoles, found commonly in running shoes.

Final verdict

I don’t need to say much more about testing. The boots fit true to size, kept me fatigue-free for hours, kept my feet dry and were extremely comfortable throughout extended wear. Rocky Boots, based in Nelsonville, Ohio, has been building boots and outdoor gear for more than 90 years and remains a family-run business led by the son of one of the founding brothers. The company offers dozens of options designed specifically for public safety, and its boots are tested every day in real-world conditions. There’s a reason Rocky Boots are so popular in law enforcement. Of all the models I evaluated, the Rocky Jump Boot Pro stood out as the best-looking, and it earns my recommendation.

MSRP is $185. Click here to order.