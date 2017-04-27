BLACKHAWK! launches new fall apparel line at 2017 National Rifle Association Annual Meetings and Exhibits

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — BLACKHAWK!‘s commitment to quality, reliability and durability are reflected in every item it produces. That includes BLACKHAWK!'s new fall apparel line for 2017, which launches at the NRA Show on April 27 to 30. The line features eight new clothing styles, including shirts, pants and jackets--- everything needed to feel comfortable and confident while performing at the highest level.

“We are excited about the extensions to the apparel line for Fall 2017 season,” said Jamie Lindberg, BLACKHAWK! Senior Manager of Apparel Merchandising. “We feel confident we have a comprehensive line that really aligns with our consumer expectations of performance and quality, as well as brings a modern design aesthetic to the market.”

The line includes a distinctive “perfect” shirt collection. The Purpose Shirt, Precision Shirt and Verity Shirt were all developed off of consumer insights on what makes a shirt perfect for concealed carry. The Purpose Shirt features Tac Flow 2.0 fabric, a lightweight, quick-dry fabric that is designed for continuous movement and breathability. The Precision Shirt includes a stain resistant coating to resist o`il, water and stains, while the Verity Shirt features plaid fabric to reduce imprinting and breakaway snap plackets to allow for quick access. A new polo in the line called the Cool React Polo features a sweat activated technology on the interior of the fabric, which creates a cooling sensation keeping you both cool and dry.

In addition to these items, two jackets and a pair of pants will also be available. The garments are designed for operators and personnel who demand a reliable blend of function and security. The balance of the 2017 apparel line is designed to make every-day concealed carry more comfortable with well-designed features and innovative fabrics. Non-printing casual shirts and polos are designed for daily wear and to retain BLACKHAWK! functionality.

BLACKHAWK!'s steadfast dedication to quality traces back to the roots of the company, and the attention to detail shows in every stitch. That tradition continues with the 2017 apparel line. BLACKHAWK! apparel fights hard and wears easy.

