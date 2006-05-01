Blauer Tactical Systems Annual PDR & Combatives Camp
August 11th - 13th
Las Vegas, Nevada
Join Tony Blauer, with special guests UFC fighter Diego ‘Nightmare’ Sanchez & Dr. Robert Smith for the annual SPEAR System training camp.
Over an action-packed 3-days you will be introduced to the revolutionary SPEAR System and Ballistic Micro-fight program. Each day will include combat conditioning and the camp’s focus will be ‘Grappling to Groundfight: Relationships & Transitions’
Click this link for color promo of the camp (PDF): www.tonyblauer.com
For registration info & complete details email marc@blauertactical.com