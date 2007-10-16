Elbeco Incorporated Proudly Announces September Finalists of “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells A Story” Contest

Honoring those in uniform that made a significant impact on the job

Reading, PA – Elbeco Incorporated, a manufacturer of uniforms for the police, fire, EMS, postal and security industries, is excited to announce the five September finalists for its “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells a Story” Contest that honors those in uniform who made a significant impact on the job.



The five September finalists are: Edward Kontul, Marengo, OH, Perry Township Police Department; Maverick Campbell, Encinitas, CA, Mt. San Jacinto CC District Police Department; James Fairfield, Tallahassee, FL, Tallahassee Police Department; John Pulitano, Lauderhill, FL, Lauderhill Police Department; and Sonya Allstun, Dexter, MO. Mike Vasilik, Elbeco Director of Marketing comments, “These individual’s stories are both heartwarming and memorable. We are thrilled that they chose to share their stories and are pleased to be able to honor their actions.” The five finalists and their stories are posted on www.elbeco.com.



Professionals interested in entering the “Every Elbeco Uniform Tells a Story” contest can get an entry form at participating local retail dealers where they purchase Elbeco uniforms or they can enter online at the redesigned Elbeco Web site www.elbeco.com.

Additional monthly finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges for October, November and December. From those 20 finalists, a judging panel will chose the Grand prize, second and third prize winners. The Grand Prize winner will receive $5,000 cash and a $1,500 retail credit for their current or past department, the second prize winner receives $2,500 cash and a $1,000 retail credit for their current or past department and the third prize winner receives $1,000 cash and a $500 retail credit for their current or past department.

Elbeco Incorporated, currently celebrating their 100th Anniversary, has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire/EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel since 1907. They are America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union made uniforms for public safety. With over 450 union represented associates, they produce a majority of the uniforms in the United States at facilities in Reading and Frackville, PA; Galion, OH; and Warsaw, MO. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

