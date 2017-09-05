Elbeco welcomes new Vice President of sales and marketing

READING, Pa. - Elbeco Inc. announced the appointment of David Burnette to the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing as of September 5, 2017. In this position, Mr. Burnette will be responsible for the development and management of sales and marketing strategies, guiding all sales and sales support activities for Elbeco to achieve corporate sales, market share and profit goals.

Mr. Burnette is an executive leader with more than 25 years of experience in Sales, Sales Management and Strategic Planning. As the Vice President of Business Development and former National Sales Manager at ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists Inc., he was a strategic member of the executive team that developed and implemented strategies and programs that resulted in building a profitable national business. His experience also includes knowledge in building sales teams and franchise network and providing leadership, coaching support and guidance.

Originally from North Carolina, Mr. Burnette currently resides in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with his wife, Renee, and three children.

About Elbeco, Inc.

Since 1907, Elbeco has been manufacturing quality uniforms for Law Enforcement, Fire/EMS, Transportation and Postal professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Elbeco continues to be privately owned and operated and is the largest employer of union sewers in the uniform industry. Our products include a wide range of coordinated shirts, pants, performance polos and base layers and waterproof/breathable outerwear. Elbeco products are available through its international network of 400+ authorized dealers. For more information, please visit www.elbeco.com.