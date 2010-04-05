Elbeco’s DutyMaxx Wins 2010 Univator Award

Reading, PA—Elbeco Corporation recently won the 2010 Univator Uniform Innovation Award for “Best Fabric Innovation” for its DutyMaxx fabric. The annual Univator Uniform Innovation Awards call attention to the best programs, ideas, and innovations in the uniform and promotional products industries. Elbeco also won the Univator Uniform Innovation Award for “Best Design” for its Ladies Choice line.

As part of the award presentation, Elbeco was cited for having “accomplished what some in the industry dream about: the manufacture of classic, comfortable public safety uniforms without relying on additional fabric folds or mechanical contraptions to achieve its goal.”

DutyMaxx is Elbeco’s exclusive low-luster, polyester/rayon blended fabric, with NANO fluid-repellency technology and built-in UV 40+ protection to provide exceptional comfort, appearance, and performance. The fabric’s permanent, inherent 14-percent stretch provides superior range of movement and maximum comfort, without the use of Lycra, which can lose its elastic properties with repeated use. In addition to its functionality, comfort, and professional appearance, DutyMaxx is popular because it can be laundered at home.

“From the time we began developing DutyMaxx, our goal was to create a functional fabric that would also allow us to make the most comfortable uniform in the market,” says Elbeco President David Lurio. “I think the Univator Award affirms our hard work on behalf of the men and women who wear our uniforms.”

The superior features in Elbeco shirts and trousers made from its award-winning DutyMaxx fabric are presented in videos now available online at www.elbeco.com and YouTube.

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 350 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

