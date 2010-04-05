Elbeco’s Ladies Choice Line Wins 2010 Univator Award for Best Design

Reading, PA—Elbeco Corporation recently won the 2010 Univator Uniform Innovation Award for “Best Design” for its Ladies Choice line, the uniform industry’s first to be designed from the ground up specifically for women. The annual Univator Uniform Innovation Awards call attention to the best programs, ideas, and innovations in the uniform and promotional products industries. Elbeco also won the Univator Uniform Innovation Award for “Best Fabric Innovation” for its DutyMaxx fabric.

As part of the award presentation, Elbeco’s Ladies Choice trousers were praised for their exceptional comfort, “like the kind of clothing officers wear off duty.”

Elbeco designed Ladies Choice pants with features to help fit the curves of a woman, using a contoured waistband, a shortened front rise, and a re-shaped high hip. The pants are not only comfortable, but also functional—because they sit at the officer’s natural waist, they provide better access to duty belts and weapons and may even help reduce back pain. Moreover, Ladies Choice pants are low-maintenance and they are winning rave reviews across the country from women who previously had no choice other than to wear men’s trousers as part of their daily uniform.

“The Univator Uniform Innovation Award supports what our customer feedback,” says David Lurio, president of Elbeco. “Women officers around the country are actually requesting our Ladies Choice by name when purchasing their uniforms, telling us that our Ladies Choice pants are the most comfortable uniform they’ve ever worn.”

Ladies Choice is now the standard design for all Elbeco women’s pants, and video testimonials from Pittsburgh Police Department officers are available at www.Elbeco.com.

Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 350 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.

