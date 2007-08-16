Float Tech’s Easy-to-Wear Inflatable Life Jacket Provides Professional Appearance & Safety

Troy, NY—Float-Tech Inc., the company that has advanced the technology of personal flotation devices for boating safety, focuses on the law enforcement market.

The US Coast Guard approved and patented Float-Tech® jacket was designed to overcome the weight, bulkiness and other issues that can cause people to avoid wearing traditional life jackets. The jacket’s proprietary zip-in liner can be worn alone as a vest, or zipped into all-season, lightweight, waterproof and breathable performance outerwear. In addition, the rip-stop nylon jacket shell, manufactured by Float Tech, has also includes sleeves that zip off, a hidden brimmed hood, 3M Reflective fabric for safety, and access points allowing the use of an internal safety harness if desired.

“Most water-related deaths or injuries are caused by the industry’s lack of a wearable life jacket,” said Jeff Betz, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. “We designed our automatic inflatable Float Tech® life jacket to help save lives by providing a personal flotation device offering a more professional appearance, comfort, and versatility identified as critical by law enforcement and other water enthusiasts.

The zip-in liner of the Float-Tech® jacket will activate automatically within three to five seconds upon immersion in water or can be manually inflated before entry. “Our product is the first inflatable life jacket to be integrated inside outerwear and pass the Coast Guard’s turn-over test,” said Michael Lobsinger, Float Tech’s Chief Technology Officer.“This means an unconscious victim, face-down, will turn over so their nose and mouth are out of the water.”

The USCG approved Float-Tech® life jacket is available at a variety locations. For a list of retailers and more information, visit the company website at www.floattech.com. Contact Float-Tech Inc, 216 River Street, Troy NY 12180; Ph.: 518-266-0964; Fax: 518-266-0318; sales@floattech.com; www.floattech.com.