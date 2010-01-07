MilitaryBoots.com Extends Deadline by 2 weeks for Free Military Boots for Life Contest!

Chesterfield, MO — MilitaryBoots.com, the world’s largest military boots dealer, unveiled its Military Boots For Life Contest today — giving boot lovers in the United States and Canada a chance to win a lifetime supply of Converse military boots.

The online store is searching for anyone and everyone who adores and wears military boots on a regular basis — so regular that they’ve nearly worn off the soles. Those who have are asked to submit up to four photos of their oldest, most exhausted boots. Along with pictures, entrants should include a few sentences explaining why their boots are in the world’s worst condition. Whoever submits the best photos of the most ridiculously weathered boots will win a lifetime supply!

“We thought this would be a great way to reward someone who really enjoys wearing military boots,” said Chad Weinman, President of Cat5 Commerce, which owns MilitaryBoots.com. “If you really do wear your boots that much, you deserve military boots for life.”

“We’re thrilled to dig through these entries to see what sorts of boots people are still wearing,” Mr. Weinman added. “We’ll be posting pictures of the top 10 on our website.”

For more information, visit http://www.militaryboots.com/military-boots-for-life-contest.html or simply e-mail your name, contact information, photos and story to contest@militaryboots.com. All entries must be received by midnight CST on March 31, 2010. MillitaryBoots.com will announce the winner on April 5, 2010. The winner will receive one pair of Converse military boots for the next 20 years and will have their boots featured on MilitaryBoots.com.

About MilitaryBoots.com

MilitaryBoots.com is an internet retailer based in Chesterfield, Missouri. As the leader in military boots, the online store offers such brands as Danner, Converse, Belleville, Magnum and Rocky Boots. MilitaryBoots.com provides uncompromised customer service and a custom-built shopping experience. Learn more at http://www.militaryboots.com.