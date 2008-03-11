New Tru-Spec 24/7 Polo Shirts For Comfort and Versatility, They’re a Perfect Match for the Enormously Successful 24-7 Pants

Marietta, Georgia—TRU-SPEC’s new 24/7 trousers were absolutely the biggest new apparel hit at the 2008 SHOT Show. Now, TRUE-SPEC has introduced an ultra- comfortable new Polo-style shirt that’s a perfect match for the multi-function trousers that so easily cross the line between duty and casual wear. Like the 24-7 pant, TRU-SPEC describes the new 24/7 polo as: “…versatile enough for stakeout or desk duty, sylish enough for a night on the town.”

Two great fabrics combine for breathability, moisture wicking and stylish good looks.

The new 24-7 Polo actually combines two amazing fabrics into a single garment to guarantee maximum wearability and comfort along with sharp, contemporary styling:

•The interior fabric is a unique micro knit polyester treated with TRU-DRI moisture wicking technology , to help pull moisture and perspiration away from the body and keep the wearer cool and dry even in hot climates and pressure packed scenarios;

•The exterior fabric is lightweight, tightly knit 100% cotton single pique to ensure the same neat, wrinkle-free appearance and the same color-fast qualities you would expect in a top-of-the-line commercial shirt.

Built for comfort AND style.

Like the 24-7 pants, the new 24-7 Polo, designed with Tru-Fit, has been constructed to permit the kind of free, easy movement an officer needs on the job. But, it still maintains the stylish good looks that allow it to fit in so well in an after-hours social environment.

Additional features for the working cop.

Because the new 24-7 Polo is, first and foremost, a true working shirt for working police officers, it includes special features that active duty cops consider critical, including:

•A strategically placed microphone/sunglass loop immediately below the placket;

•A dual pen/pencil slot pocket on the left sleeve, positioned for easy access.

TRU-SPEC’s new 24/7 Polo is available in a broad size range from Small to 4-X and in six popular colors which have been selected as suitable matches for most departmental color schemes, including:

•WHITE



•BLACK



•ACADEMY NAVY



•NAVY



•RANGE RED



•SILVER TAN

TRU-SPEC 24-7 Polos and Pants are available only through authorized TRU-SPEC Dealers.

For a complete list of dealers and distributors, refer to the TRU-SPEC website at: www.truspec.com.