Perfection Uniforms is 2008 Univator Award Recipient

In 2006, this Tennessee manufacturer launched its Ergonomic Garment Construction (EGC) System as part of its Matrix Series line of fabrics. Designed for Class B uniforms, Matrix features high-performance poly/cotton twill blends with stretch comfort and internal wickability. The well-received product was a recipient of a 2007 UNIVATOR.

Building on its success, Perfection Uniforms in 2007 introduced the StratusSeries line of coordinated stretch poly/rayon fabrics designed for Class A law enforcement uniforms. While the look is similar, there are subtle differences not ordinarily found in traditional Class As. Garments using the StratusSeries resist wrinkles, repel water and are highly breathable. The fabrics also feature a UPF 40+ rating for ultraviolet/sun protection, the highest standard for apparel. The result is a first-class look and fresh appearance for officers.

Unique product features also simplify the customization process at the dealer level. For example, Silicon creasing on the sleeves means store owners can perfectly center a patch on a shirt, saving both effort and time.

Other design elements resulted from the input of officers. For instance, the inside security pocket with zip closure on trousers was developed after several wear tests. The company is a strong believer in wear testing its products to assure it has achieved the level of excellence customers have come to expect.

UniformMarket is pleased to again honor Perfection Uniforms with a UNIVATOR.

The UNIVATOR Award was created four years ago by UniformMarket to showcase the best programs, ideas and innovations that the industry has to offer.

Information on all Perfection Performance Series & the Perfection Valued Dealer Network is NOW AVAILABLE at www.perfectionuniforms.com

Perfection Uniforms, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the US, and our uniforms are distributed internationally through a select network of valued, full service dealers.

For more information, visit www.perfectionuniforms.com,e-mail customerservice@perfectionuniforms.com , or call 800-476-4964.