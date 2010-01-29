Tru-Spec Introduces No Melt, No Drip, No Sweat CORDURA® Brand Baselayer™ Undergarments for Public Safety Professionals

(Marietta, Georgia) Tru-Spec® has introduced a new line of protective and ultra comfortable underwear focused on the needs of law enforcement officers, fire fighters, military personnel and other public safety officials. Tru-Spec’S new CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ undergarments are manufactured from a 60/40 cotton/nylon jersey knit that’s more comfortable, more protective, more durable and versatile than 100% cotton.

CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ includes these characteristics:

EXTREME COMFORT. CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ is ultra soft to the touch and against the skin and the fabric actually breathes and allows air to reach the body.

*NO MELT, NO DRIP. CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ won’t melt or drip like polyester so it reduces burn injury severity and helps protect against flash fires.

NO SWEAT. CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ absorbs moisture much more quickly than 100% cotton. It actually wicks moisture away from the skin and dries 2.5 times faster than 100% cotton.

TOUGH AND DURABLE. With a greater strength-to-weight ratio than cotton and with exceptional abrasion resistance, CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ fabric is much less susceptible to holes, tears and snags.

CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ undergarments by Tru-Spec® are manufactured with flat seam construction to reduce friction and with offset shoulder seams to avoid seam stacking. The fabric is also protected with freshFX® fabric technology for long term body odor resistance.

CORDURA® Brand baselayer™ undergarments by Tru-Spec® are available only from authorized Tru-Spec® dealers in seven popular colors in briefs, long drawers, short sleeve and long sleeve crew necks and mock neck. All colors are not available in all stules. Sizes range from Small to 3XL.

For more information, visit the Tru-Spec® website at www.truspec.com.

*This garment is designed as a baselayer and is not flame retardant. It is not designed as the primary protective garment.