Vertx® awarded 2017 best holiday season partner

OpticsPlanet, Inc., Online Destination for Technical and High-Performance Gear, Names Vertx® Best Holiday Season Partner

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Vertx®, a leading manufacturer of low-profile apparel and gear, has recently been named the 2017 Best Holiday Season Partner by OpticsPlanet, Inc. As a primary supplier of apparel and gear for OpticsPlanet, Vertx® partners with one of the world’s largest online retailers. Through OpticsPlanet, Vertx® has the access to serve customers all over the globe.

“We are honored to be recognized by OpticsPlanet as the “Best Holiday Season Partner”. Their mission to provide exceptional service to all customers meets our standard of quality,” said Justin Roberts, Vertx® Brand Manager. “OpticsPlanet has been a very supportive organization to partner with and we very much appreciate this award.”

OpticsPlanet.com is a leading online retailer that offers brick and mortar know-how combined with exceptional customer care. OpticsPlanet bestows awards annually to show appreciation for their partners’ cooperation and performance during the year. As the recipient of the “2017 Best Holiday Season Partner” award, Vertx® is recognized as an outstanding brand partner for apparel and gear and highlights its excellence in the tactical industry.

“In 2017 we were happy to award Fechheimer Brothers Company and their brand Vertx® the “Best Holiday Season Partner” award,” said Kate Hury, OpticsPlanet, Inc. Director of Merchandising and Supply Chain Management. “They have been a fantastic partner in the apparel category and manage a great brand. The Vertx® brand resonates well with our customers and their promotional program is second to none!”

Vertx® and OpticsPlanet.com together offer an incredible selection of high quality products with maximum distribution. For more information, visit vertx.com or opticsplanet.com respectively.

About Vertx®

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern day prepared professional. Vertx designs world- class apparel, bags and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company. For more information, visit www.vertx.com.

About OpticsPlanet, Inc.

Founded in 2000, OpticsPlanet, Inc. is the leading online destination for technical and high-performance gear. OpticsPlanet, Inc. serves demanding enthusiasts and professionals who are passionate about their jobs, serious about their recreation and devoted to their service. Currently offering over 1 million items from over 3,500 brands in over 500 specialty categories, OpticsPlanet.com’s wide selection of outdoor sporting goods, military and hunting gear, as well scientific products and eyewear.

In 2017, the company was recognized for the 11th straight year by Internet Retailer Magazine as one of the top 200 e-retailers in the United States. OpticsPlanet, Inc. has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 fastest growing companies in the country.

Other stores in OpticsPlanet, Inc.’s portfolio include OpticsPlanet.com, Dvor.com– the world’s first members only store devoted to gear – EyewearPlanet.com, Tactical-Store.com and LabPlanet.com. For more information visit www.opticsplanet.com, and follow OpticsPlanet.com on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.