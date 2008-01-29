WaterShed, Inc. Receives Approval and Recommendation from NTOA

WaterShed, Inc. www.gowatershed.com, the maker of StormForce Outerwear is proud to announce the coveted approval and recommendation from NTOA, The National Tactical Officer Association, for our StormForce line of Public Safety Outerwear and Rainwear.

WaterShed, Inc. helps its customers protect themselves from all that Mother Nature dishes out. Our StormForce brand outerwear provides the ultimate answer. Our robust products using GORE-TEX® fabric have benefited from over 30 years of field tested use by Police, Sheriff, Military, Fire Fighters, Industrial customers and many more.

Our products are designed and manufactured in the USA.