What Makes Blauer Better?

Innovative designs, advanced technologies, and a commitment to performance.

GTX+PLUS OUTERWEAR

CROSSTECH® public safety fabric is the latest technology from the makers of GORE-TEX® fabric. CROSSTECH® fabric offers all the waterproof-windproof-breathable benefits of GORE-TEX® plus resistance to blood, body fluids and many common chemicals. Our NFPA 1999 (2003 edition) certified 9900 Series is made with CROSSTECH® fabrics and provides the highest level of protection we`ve ever offered.

GTX OUTERWEAR

Still the benchmark performance standard against which all other membranes are measured...waterproof-windproof-breathable GORE-TEX® fabric. Blauer’s innovative design and detailed construction. Rugged SuperTaslan™, lightweight Taslan and Ripstop shells give you a choice of comfortable and durable fabrics best suited for your use. Zip-out B.Warm™ insulated quilted liners. Today’s best-selling, high-performance uniform outerwear.

GTX FEATHERWEIGHT RAINWEAR

Waterproof-breathable and featherweight. GORE-TEX® fabric really keeps you dry. High-vis colors with 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material keep you safer. Advanced closure systems, too. Stay dry...be visible... and laugh at the weather.

COMMANDO AND TECHWEAR

Layering options for comfortable warmth and wind resistance - indoors and out. COMMANDO sweaters made from 100% virgin wool or our exclusive washable, non-pilling PIL-TROL™ blend of long-staple 70% Monsanto S-63 fiber and 30% wool. Exclusive heavyweight B.Warm™ fleece is non-pilling and far more wind resistant than ordinary fleece. GORE WINDSTOPPER™ liners block windchill outdoors. Layer under your jacket for extended winter wear. ANSI certified options available!

STREETGEAR

StreetGear™...The original Class B uniform for public safety. Still the best. Shirts and trousers to meet today`s more active and specialized needs. Cotton-blend uniforms with s-t-r-e-t-c-h. Utility pockets, stretch waistbands, GORE WINDSTOPPER™ trouser liners...the works. Accept no imitations.

CLASSACT

ClassAct™ ... Breakthrough shirts and trousers combine technology and tradition. Worsted wool and rayon blends that stretch. Stretch waistbands, luxurious pocketing, and a tailored look that creates a whole new standard for professional appearance. Who says you can’t improve on a classic?