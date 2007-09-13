Armor Express Selected to Provide 10,000 Vests to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

Central Lake, MI—Armor Express was recently selected by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PADOC) to exclusively provide them with 10,000 units of Taurus® correctional armor over the next 5 years. Taurus Correctional Armor is made from 100% aramid fiber and provides corrections officers essential puncture protection from prison shanks and spikes. PADOC currently has 8,000 expired vests that need to be replaced within the next 12 months and 2,000 additional vests will be needed for their recruit classes.

Armor Express Taurus® correctional armor was chosen by a committee consisting of members of both the union and administration. Taurus® correctional armor underwent a test and evaluation process in which it competed against products from seven of the top producing US body armor companies. In the end, Armor Express was chosen as it offered the highest level of comfort, quality and service, which were the determining factors in the vest committee’s decision. According to Armor Express President, Matt Davis, “We’re very pleased to have been selected to fulfill the needs of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. We are very happy to serve the needs of this prestigious agency.”

Armor Express is an ISO 9001 certified company located in Central Lake, Michigan, and provides superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service.