Attention: Safety Advisory and Replacement Notice from Second Chance Armor MON-II FEM 207220

SECOND CHANCE ARMOR “MON-II FEM 207220” (SOLD AFTER 7/26/05)

SECOND CHANCE ARMOR “MON-IIIA FEM 208010” (SOLD AFTER 7/26/05)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - April 1, 2009 - Effective immediately, Second Chance Protective Products, LLC (“Second Chance”) is initiating a body armor replacement program covering the two above-listed models of Second Chance Armor female vests sold after July 26, 2005.

These two models were originally certified by Second Chance Body Armor (“SCBA”) in 2002 under NIJ Standard 0101.04. SCBA is an unrelated company that filed for bankruptcy in 2004. On July 26, 2005, we acquired the SCBA assets out of bankruptcy, including these two vest models.

Recent laboratory tests conducted by Second Chance have indicated that these two vest models do not consistently meet applicable compliance testing protocols under NIJ Standard 0101.04. While we are not aware of any field failures for either model, and both models have performed satisfactorily in recent “street threat” testing using small size vests, we are not satisfied that they meet our high quality standards.

Accordingly, out of abundance of caution, we are recalling and replacing all vests sold after July 26, 2005 at no cost to the end user or agencies.

We have notified the National Institute of Justice (“NIJ”) about this body armor replacement program, and will be contacting affected dealers, agencies, and users in the next several days. Under this program, affected users will be offered a replacement vest or cash refund. Detailed instructions will be provided with our communications.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this replacement program. However, our priority is the safety of law enforcement officers and we are committed to providing only those products that meet our high quality standards.

For further information, please contact the Second Chance Vest Exchange Program Hotline at (866) 815-2914 or by email at vestexchange@secondchance.com.

