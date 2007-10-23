New 300 Denier Kevlar® Correctional™ Technology from DuPont Provides Concealable Anti-Spike Protection

Latest Innovation from DuPont Offers Balance of Performance and Price

NEW ORLEANS, La. – International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference – October 11, 2007 – DuPont announced today that it has expanded its Kevlar® portfolio with the addition of new 300 denier Kevlar® Correctional™ technology. This patented technology provides a moderately-priced, concealable anti-spike solution that helps vests meet National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standard 0115.00 and, when blended with other Kevlar® ballistic materials, can provide multiple threat protection from both bullets and hand-made weapons

“The unique threats faced by corrections officers require a solution that differs from traditional body armor. With 300 denier Kevlar® Correctional™ technology, we have developed a solution that not only offers excellent puncture resistance, but can be blended with other Kevlar® materials to help ensure corrections officers receive protection from a broad range of threats,” said Thomas G. Powell, vice president and general manager – DuPont Advanced Fibers System. “In addition to its performance capabilities, Kevlar® Correctional™ 300 denier technology will be moderately priced relevant to comparable marketplace offerings, further enhancing its appeal.”

DuPont™ Kevlar® Correctional™ is a patented technology portfolio that provides protection from threats that corrections officers face on the job, such as assaults perpetrated with shanks, awls, spikes and handmade knives. When an improvised stabbing instrument strikes the material, the fibers prevent passage through the body armor by dissipating the energy and restricting the instrument from pushing the fibers apart. In addition to delivering a high level of protection, vests made with Kevlar® Correctional™ technology are also lightweight and flexible enough to conceal under uniforms, offering comfort for the full duration of a shift.

For more than 30 years, law enforcement personnel have depended on DuPont scientists and engineers for products, services and solutions that help protect them on the job. DuPont™ Kevlar®, an organic fiber in the aramid family, uniquely combines high strength with light weight, and comfort with protection. The rigid molecular structure of Kevlar® also provides additional properties such as thermal stability and high resistance to many threats and dangers, including protecting against thermal hazards up to 500°F.

In September, DuPont announced a $500 million multi-phase production expansion plan for Kevlar® starting with a polymer expansion in Richmond, Va., later this year. Between 2000 and 2006, DuPont successfully completed four Kevlar® fiber expansion projects at its Richmond, Va., and Maydown, Northern Ireland, facilities. The latest expansions incorporated a proprietary New Fiber Technology (NFT) developed and patented by DuPont. This new technology enables innovative fiber and production capabilities for DuPont and is essential to help meet future market needs.

DuPont is a science-based products and services company. Founded in 1802, DuPont puts science to work by creating sustainable solutions essential to a better, safer, healthier life for people everywhere. Operating in more than 70 countries and regions, DuPont offers a wide range of innovative products and services for markets including agriculture and food; building and construction; communications; and transportation.