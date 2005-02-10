U.S. Armor Company and Product Update

For Immediate Release

U.S. Armor continues to bring innovations to the tactical operations environment through its Total Customization Tactical Armor program, incorporating the customer’s design and functionality concepts and requirements into the final product so that it emerges as a cooperative effort of manufacturer and end user. Some of the more recent protection projects have been unique application combinations of armor and selectable buoyancy floatation for the Spec Ops personnel assigned to the U.S. Navy’s now-famous marine mammal “Dolphin” program being used in the war on Iraq, along with some other products being developed for non-printable, specialized military operations.

In Concealable Armor, U.S. Armor’s premium light and flexible Terminal Velocity ballistic armor system continues to be the overwhelming customer’s choice for comfort, quality and value. It is currently the system of choice for the Chicago Police Department, and is the only armor system issued agency-wide to the U.S. Customs Service branches of the new Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Armor’s Correctional Armor offering is being expanded in both Concealable and Tactical models to now include a combination of true, NIJ Certified anti-stab protection and NIJ Certified ballistic protection in the same vest, in a wide variety of Threat Level combinations. The conventional anti-stab only models continue to be very popular as well.

U.S. Armor Breacher Blankets continue to be the safety product of choice with Dynamic Tactical Entry professionals across the country and their exclusive, patented “Self-Tenting” Bomb Suppression Blanket is consistently selected by EOD professionals, including the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad, the largest municipal EOD operation in the country.

