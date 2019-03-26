Australia Federal Police goes all-in on TASER CEWs, body cameras and the Axon network

Fifth Australian police agency joins the Axon network.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that ACT Policing, the community policing arm of the Australian Federal Police, is joining the Axon network with the deployment of body-worn cameras, smart weapons and the digital data management solution Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ). This order was received in the third quarter of 2018.

ACT Policing will deploy 446 Axon Body 2 cameras and 45 Axon Flex 2 cameras backed by five years of Axon Evidence. It will also deploy 483 TASER X2 conducted energy weapons (CEW). The TASER X2s will incorporate the optional Axon Signal Performance Power Magazine, a CEW battery that alerts cameras on the Axon network to begin recording when the safety is in the “armed” position.

“Australia Federal Police’s rollout of Axon body cameras, Axon Evidence and TASER X2s with Axon Signal technology will transform ACT Police frontline officers,” says Nathan Sawtell, Axon’s Managing Director for Asia Pacific. “It is now among five police agencies in Australia to have booked seats on the Axon network including Tasmania, Northern Territory, Queensland and Victoria.”

About Axon

