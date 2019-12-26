Axon hires Jeff Kunins, former VP of Amazon’s Alexa Entertainment, as chief software executive

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For Axon Enterprise, having its new chief software executive accompany police officers on midnight ride-alongs and sit inside a 911 dispatch center isn’t just part of his job initiation. It’s also an indicator of where the company, known for Tasers, body-worn cameras and, more recently, enterprise software for law enforcement, is headed.

In September Jeff Kunins joined Axon from Amazon, where he was vice president of Alexa Entertainment. “He’s my software soulmate,” says Rick Smith, co-founder and CEO of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, which also has a Seattle office and has been drawing employees from big tech firms for the past few years.

“I came up building Taser weapons in my garage. As we extended into software and cameras, things I didn’t personally come up with, I didn’t have that level of personal expertise — that’s where Jeff fits in,” said Smith.

