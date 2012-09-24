City of Phoenix, Arizona Request for Proposal (RFP) Coming Soon

The notice for the RFP 13-005 Body Worn Video Cameras - Requirements Contract solicitation will be issued within the next few weeks on the City of Phoenix website for open competition.

All interested vendors must register with the City’s Vendor Management System and select all appropriate commodity codes that fit their company’s services or products. For this solicitation, we are referencing the following commodity codes and recommend that you register your firm under the following codes, if applicable:

A. 655-95 Video Equipment and Accessories

B. 680-87 Surveillance Cameras and Counter-Surveillance Equipment/Supplies

Please complete your company’s Vendor Management System registration as soon as possible. A notice of this solicitation along with the RFP document will be issued via the Vendor Management System.