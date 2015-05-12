Louisville Metro Police to Deploy 988 Axon Body-Worn Cameras on EVIDENCE.com and MediaSolv Solution

TASER announces first full platform sale following MediaSolv acquisition

SEATTLE, WA − TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in cloud-based digital evidence management and body-worn video, today announced it received an order by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) for its full suite of wearable cameras and digital evidence management solutions. The deployment will include 988 Axon Flex body-worn cameras on the EVIDENCE.com Unlimited plan and will include CAD integration and the MediaSolv solution for CCTV video and photo management.

Last week, TASER acquired MediaSolv to expand its solution enabling law enforcement to unify existing silos of digital media and evidence into a seamless workflow from capture to the courtroom. The combination will offer MediaSolv’s existing customers enhanced management, storage, and sharing capabilities through the EVIDENCE.com cloud platform, while simultaneously enhancing and expanding TASER’s existing portfolio of products and services.

“The Louisville Metro Police Department has selected the TASER Axon Flex camera system and the EVIDENCE.com storage and management system for use for its body-worn video needs,” said Major Robert Schroeder of the Louisville Metro Police Department. ”LMPD is excited to move forward with this camera project and deploy the first group of cameras to LMPD’s Fifth Division officers. The Louisville Metro Police Department has also selected the MediaSolv digital evidence management solution for the storage and management of LMPD’s digital evidence.”

“It’s great to see the positive response from major city police departments, like Louisville, to the MediaSolv acquisition,” says Rick Smith, CEO and Founder of TASER. “This sale reinforces the value our customers see in our combined services and we’re looking forward to continuing to provide law enforcement with the best possible tools for managing their digital evidence.”

LMPD is a member of the Major City Chiefs Association and is the 24th Major City deploying the Axon technology solutions suite, which includes the Axon body cameras and digital evidence management solutions.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its growing suite of technology solutions, including AXON body-worn video cameras and EVIDENCE.com, a secure digital evidence management platform. More than 149,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with TASER’s products and services.

Learn more at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. TASER® is a registered trademark of TASER International, Inc., registered in the U.S. All rights reserved. TASER logo and AXON are trademarks of TASER International, Inc.

About MediaSolv Corporation

MediaSolv Solutions Corp., founded in 2004, designs, develops, and delivers integrated digital evidence management systems for federal, state, and local law enforcement, fire departments, and public or private security agencies involved in evidence gathering and management in the United States. The company’s products include MediaSolv Commander, an integrated digital evidence management software platform that handles digital evidence of videos, documents, photos, digital audio, and cold case files; and Tracer an interview room recording application which enables the capture of witness statements, interrogation rooms. MedaSolv was acquired by TASER in May 2015.

