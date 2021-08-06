WRAP announces largest single purchase order for Bolawrap® remote restraint devices

Follow-On International Order for 1,500 BolaWrap Devices Subsequent to Virtual Demonstration.

TEMPE, Ariz., (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, is pleased to announce a follow-on international order for 1,500 BolaWrap® products and accessories. The order is the single largest received by the Company to date.

“This customer had ordered demonstration BolaWrap devices previously and is now expanding the use of our technology as their Ministry looks to prevent escalation of force,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “We initially utilized Zoom to virtually demonstrate BolaWrap and its benefits with our distributor to the end-user. This order illustrates how law enforcement agencies around the world are still able to understand the value of our technology despite presenting virtually with our distributors during the global pandemic. We will continue driving our international sales moving forward with the support of our local distributors.”

WRAP received the order for its BolaWrap in the second quarter of 2021, which was partially shipped in that period. The Company expects to fulfill the remainder during the second half of this year.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

