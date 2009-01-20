FreeLinc Receives Phase I SBIR Award

Orem, UT – January 19, 2009 – FreeLinc, the pioneer and market leader in secure wireless capabilities, announced today that it is the recipient of a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award from the Soldier Sensors Branch of the US Army Night Vision & Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD) Ground Combat Systems Division. The agreement with NVESD is the kick off of an effort to integrate FreeLinc’s Near Field Magnetic Communications Technology into the Army Night Vision program enabling soldiers to leverage the Army’s cutting edge night vision hardware and sophisticated weapon systems by removing cumbersome cables.

The basic objective of NVESD began as “the Conquest of Darkness so that the individual can observe, move, fight, and work at night by using an image that he can interpret without specialist training and to which he can immediately respond.” As NVESD expanded its research and development into new areas and more Army platforms, this basic objective would also expand to discover new applications for the sensor technologies. Further information about the program can be found online at: http://www.nvl.army.mil/about/index.php

Anthony J. Sutera, FreeLinc CEO stated “this project is paramount to the safety and effectiveness of our troops in night operations. Allowing the soldier to shift from a defensive posture, to an aggressive offensive capability will have a huge impact on the effectiveness of our troops fighting in today’s urban combat environment. We look forward to partnering with the Army and aggressively completing this project.”

FreeLinc was founded in December 2003. Its patented product capabilities use the latest generation of Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) technology enabling highly reliable, secure wireless communications. FreeLinc’s communications capabilities are of special interest to the military because of NFMI’s inherent security, non-RF protocols, low power consumption, and spectrum usage advantages. For more information about FreeLinc, please visit the company’s website at www.freelinc.com.