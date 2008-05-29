EFJ, Inc. changes name to EFJohnson Technologies, Inc.

New name acknowledges strategic direction, name recognition and growth of portfolio

Irving, TX – May 29, 2008 – EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it has changed its name to EFJohnson Technologies, Inc. The Company’s stock is quoted on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EFJI”, and its’ ticker symbol will not change.

“Our new name, EFJohnson Technologies, Inc., supports the Company’s vision as a provider of secure wireless communications to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. We believe that the new name better aligns the Company in the marketplace for a future that focuses on integrated, interoperable voice, video and data solutions. We have completed the strategic restructuring of our EFJohnson, Transcrypt International, and 3e Technologies International operations, brands and product lines into a single operating unit,” said Michael Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJohnson Technologies, Inc. “The new name draws on 85 years of name recognition for the EFJohnson brand, and reflects where the company is today as well as positions us for the future.”

The company’s product portfolio includes Project 25 compliant two-way radios, Project 25 compliant trunked and conventional communications systems, voice encryption modules, and FIPS 140-2 Validated™ secure wireless broadband, mesh and WLAN solutions.

About EFJohnson Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson Technologies, Inc. focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. The Company’s customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. The Company’s products are marketed under the EFJohnson, 3e Technologies International, and Transcrypt International trade names. For more information, visit www.efji.com.