LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group Launches Solution For Law Enforcement to Proactively Monitor Sex Offenders Across Jurisdictions

New Technology Helps Officials Monitor Movement of Sex Predators and Enforce Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act

New York, NY—LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group today announced the release of Sex Offender Alerts, a solution that provides law enforcement officials with automated notification of the location of sex offenders, especially as they move from one law enforcement jurisdiction to another. The Alerts solution supports law enforcement agencies’ efforts to enforce the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, a law that mandates strict registration requirements for sex offenders.

With over 600,000 known sex offenders in the United States, law enforcement agencies are challenged with consistently monitoring their location. The Alerts technology notifies law enforcement when a sex offender moves into their jurisdiction, and identifies and locates not only registered sex offenders, but also non-compliant sex offenders that fail to register their most current address as required by law.

“Sex Offender Alerts will further enhance law enforcement’s ability to create safer communities, especially during times of rapid population shifts – such as natural disasters like a flood, wildfire or hurricane,” said Norm Willox, chief executive officer, LexisNexis Special Services Inc, a group devoted to classified and unclassified government and law enforcement solutions. “Society has witnessed offenders taking advantage of the chaos and moving undetected into new communities.”

More than 7,000 federal, state and local government and law enforcement agencies depend on LexisNexis® for its investigative solutions every day to locate suspects, find fugitives and solve crimes. In the commercial sector, the company last year announced an alliance with Sentinel, a leader in online verification, to provide a solution to enable the detection and identification of sexual predators on social networking sites such as MySpace.com. For more information, visit: www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.lexisnexis.com/government.

About LexisNexis

LexisNexis® (www.lexisnexis.com) is a leading global provider of information and services solutions, including its flagship Web-based Lexis® and Nexis® research services, to a wide range of professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. A member of Reed Elsevier [NYSE: ENL; NYSE: RUK] (www.reedelsevier.com), LexisNexis serves customers in 100 countries with 13,000 employees worldwide.

About LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is a natural extension of the core competencies and technologies proven in the LexisNexis online products from the past 30 years. The LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group builds on the LexisNexis tradition as a trusted provider and custodian of quality information, and leverages new cutting-edge technology, unique data and advanced scoring analytics to create total solutions to address client needs.

LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group is specifically designed to serve the multi-billion dollar risk information industry which is comprised of professionals and organizations such as law enforcement, government agencies, financial services firms, collection agencies, insurance and health care providers, hiring managers, and other professionals.