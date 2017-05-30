NICE introduces NICE Inform Elite to deliver Incident Intelligence to emergency communications centers

HOBOKEN - N.J. - Today, NICE introduced NICE Inform Elite, the eighth generation of its industry-leading multimedia incident information management solution for emergency communications centers. The NICE Inform Elite edition goes far beyond traditional emergency communications recording solutions to deliver incident intelligence that empowers Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) to improve their operational performance, provide better quality service and make smarter decisions. NICE Inform Elite adds four new core capabilities: CAD Incident Analytics to enhance incident reconstruction and automate quality assurance workflow; Incident Intelligence dashboards for real-time tracking of performance targets and trends; GIS mapping for improved incident visualization and analysis; and a future-ready multimedia recording platform. Here’s the announcement with more details.

