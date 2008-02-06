POWERMOON Emergency Lights Support Security Infrastructure at Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ - While millions enjoyed one of the best super bowls in recent memory, POWERMOON and the Glendale Fire and Police Departments worked overtime to construct the successful security infrastructure. The area around the stadium was “a town in itself” says Pat J. Berkel, Deputy Chief at the Glendale Fire department.

Pat saw the POWERMOON Balloon-Lights at the FireRescue International show in Atlanta last August. POWERMOON Balloon-Lights are a new floodlight technology that puts out glare-free light and is extremely portable. Thinking of the upcoming tasks at the Super Bowl, it was there that they asked POWERMOON Enterprises from Woodstock, GA to help light command compounds, event areas, and to support task forces around the stadium with their Balloon-Lights. The Glendale Fire Department used 5 Profi1 units and a Twinlight 2x.

POWERMOON wanted everyone to have safe games and loaned six units, worth more than $20,000 dollars. After having set them up Pat Berkel said “They are better than I imagined. Having only seen them in the Convention Center in Atlanta I had no idea how well they performed in the dark. Our Police Department is also very impressed with them and sees a real use for them.” With regards to POWERMOON Enterprises he says, “I cannot thank them enough for letting us use them!”