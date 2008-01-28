POWERMOON™ Balloon-Lights at Super Bowl

http://www.powermoon.de/en.php?p=english

Fire & Police Departments Ensuring Safety At SUPER BOWL XLII request POWERMOON Balloon-Lights

GLENDALE, AZ - The Glendale, AZ fire & police departments will be ensuring the safety of hundreds of thousands of spectators at this year’s Super Bowl XLII in Phoenix, AZ. Looking for the right equipment to light up the 24h manned command compounds around the stadium, the out of area logistics bases, as well as to support the Special Operation Teams, the Fire Department approached POWERMOON™ balloonlights. POWERMOON wanted everyone to have a great time at the game and decided to loan operations lighting units worth more than US$ 20,000 for two weeks...for free.

POWERMOON balloon-lights are made for all night time operations where good communication conditions are vital to the teams success. POWERMOON balloon-lights spread a light which is glare-free, non tiering and shadow reduced. POWERMOON balloon-lights are easy to transport, easy to set up, easy to run and small in storage. POWERMOON balloons can (if necessary) stay open for weeks due to their worldwide patented steel spring opening and closing mechanism.