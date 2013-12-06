Public Servants Defense Agency Offers Life Insurance

Wilmington, DE - The Public Servants Defense Agency (PSDA) has recently expanded its product portfolio to include term life insurance. This valuable coverage is now available to active and retired Police, Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Applications can be submitted on-line via a unique web portal. The site is user-friendly and designed to provide a coverage quote is minutes.

“Our public servants are working every day to protect us,” states Glenn Clark, CPCU and President. “By offering term life insurance at an affordable price, PSDA is giving our customers the means to secure similar protection for their family’s future in the event the unthinkable occurs.”

“Many of us fail to realize the significance of the financial difficulties their families would face as a result of the demise of the primary breadwinner,” continues Glenn.“Surveys conducted recently indicate Americans are more concerned with being able to pay their mortgage and other bills today than they were even just a year or two ago. Many state they could not last even a month without the primary breadwinner’s salary. It is vital for our public servants to secure their family’s financial future. PSDA is providing an efficient way to help achieve that objective.”

The term life insurance product is being offered as a simplified issue, which means no involved medical exams or long applications will be necessary to secure minimum coverage. Coverage starts at $25,000 and can be expanded to $350,000. Fully-underwritten policies are also available which limits up to $10 million. To learn more and find out how quick securing coverage can be, visit our page on Term Life Insurance.