Brownell’s Presents Pro Clinics Teach 3-Gun To New Shooters

Eight of the top professional 3-Gun shooters are going to share their knowledge for free with other shooters! This is a unique chance to learn from the pros at the AR15.com/Rockcastle Pro Am 3-Gun Championship Presented by Brownells, Sinclair, PoliceStore.com and Hornady, August 26th-28th.

Jerry Miculek, Bruce Piatt, Kurt Miller, Patrick Kelley, Bennie Cooley, Robby Johnson, Benny Hill and Ty Gentry have all agreed to donate their time to help grow the sport. The clinics will run simultaneously and meet at the amateur stages to discuss stage strategy, gear selection, equipment setup, techniques, lessons learned, and have a Q&A period.

Shooters can sign up for the pro clinics at registration on Friday morning. Only 30 spots will be available with each pro so everyone who wants a unique learning experience should plan on getting to registration early.

Match Info: http://rockcastle3-gunproam.com/Home_Page.php

Clinic Info: http://rockcastle3-gunproam.com/Match_Details__FAQ.html

Rockcastle Info: http://www.RockcastleShootingCenter.com

Other sponsors for the match include CMMG, Crimson Trace, LaRue Tactical, Leupold, Kel Tec, Cheaper Than Dirt, DSA, Remington, DPMS, MGM Targets, Nordic Components, Warne Scope Mounts, Bushmaster, Viking Tactics, Bushnell, BLACKHAWK!, CPWSA, Sierra, and Black Hills Ammunition.

At Brownells Everything is Guaranteed, period! ...Forever, 100%, with no restocking fees. Founded in 1939, they supply more than 30,000 firearms parts, accessories and gunsmithing tools to armorers, gunsmiths, and shooters worldwide. Brownells provides free tech help and there’s no minimum order size or small order fees. To order, or for more information, call 800-741-0015 or visit www.brownells.com and mention code PH6.