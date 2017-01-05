BLACKHAWK AR-BLAZE SSD trigger (single stage duty)

The BLACKHAWK!® AR Blaze™ Triggers are a premium upgrade for AR15/ AR10 firearms. Exclusive surface technology permanently locks in polished sear surfaces. Through our patent-pending process, boron is super concentrated into the surface of the steel. The thermomolecular transfer of boron creates a forever-smooth pull and crisp break, while dramatically reducing creep. Accuracy and reliability of any AR15/AR10 is improved, while maintaining the safety of the standard Mil-Spec geometry. Requires no grease or lubrication for operation.

• Performance is permanently locked in by Blaze™ boron rich surface, will not wear through like nickel boron coatings

• Requires no lubrication, will not attract fouling, dust, or debris

• Drop-in fit duplicates mil-spec trigger dimensions while greatly improving performance

• Includes full power “duty and defense” spring set as well as reduced power “target” trigger + hammer springs

• Made in the USA

