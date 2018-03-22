VirTra awarded $4.6 million training simulators contract by U.S. Department of State for international partner

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (OTCQX: VTSI/VTSID), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced that it has received three delivery orders for law enforcement simulators under the previously announced indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Department of State (DOS). These orders are valued at approximately $4.6 million and will consist of 49 training simulators, related accessories and training. The IDIQ contract could result in up to $40 million in revenue for law enforcement training simulator equipment and services over the order period, which expires in April 2021.

“This is a historic day for VirTra as we have been entrusted to supply critical training simulators for Pakistan,” said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra. “We are honored to have been selected by the U.S. Department of State and look forward to the opportunity to supply world class training solutions with deliveries projected to occur in the second and third quarters of 2018.”

The simulators will be delivered to the U.S. Department of State and are expected to be donated to Pakistan in support of U.S. Foreign Assistance programs. The simulators are anticipated to be used in basic and advanced weapons training for developing proficiency in marksmanship, use of force judgment skills, close quarters shooting skills and other related skills which law enforcement personnel face in the execution of their duties.

With this contract, VirTra’s advanced simulators are now installed in 27 countries, plus the United States.

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

