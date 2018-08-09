VirTra receives $574,000 order from the U.S. Department of State

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has received a new purchase order for its training simulators under the previously announced indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the United States Department of State (DOS). The order, which includes four of VirTra’s training simulators, is valued at $574,000.

The DOS intends to donate the training simulators to the Colombian government in support of U.S. Foreign Assistance programs. The simulators are to be used in a variety of training scenarios, which are intended to improve the overall effectiveness of the Colombian government’s forces and assist them in the execution of their duties.

“With each follow-on order we are both enhancing our international track record as well as adding a valuable new customer,” said VirTra General Manager Jason Mulcahy. “We are grateful for the continued orders we’ve received from the Department of State as it enables us to increase the reach of our products into new agencies while simultaneously supporting our foreign allies with exceptional training value.”

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company’s patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.