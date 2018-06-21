Guardian Alliance Technologies, a leader in investigative background software - announces strategic endorsement

STOCKTON, Calif. — Guardian Alliance Technologies (GAT), a leader in background, investigative-screening software announces a strategic endorsement from FBI National Academy Associates Immediate Past President, Captain Barry Thomas, a decorated leader among the nation’s law enforcement elite. In bringing awareness to its solutions-based software, Guardian Alliance Technologies began earning the support of local leaders of influence within the law enforcement profession. Among them, Captain Barry Thomas, a renowned leader, recognized for his leadership merits and community service awards.

Widely recognized by officers and citizens alike as among one of the finer law enforcement officers to have worn the badge, Captain Barry Thomas’ passion for law enforcement is exemplified in the various capacities he has served in over the course of his notable career, earning several awards for service throughout. While serving, he was privileged to uphold several key roles including jail and patrol deputy, crime prevention officer, field training officer and supervisor. Other duties demonstrating his commitment to community and country were time spent as emergency response team member and commander, dive team member, public information officer, sergeant, administrative lieutenant and his current position of chief deputy. Captain Thomas currently serves as the Immediate Past President of the FBI National Academy Associates. With a global membership of nearly 17,000, representing 170 countries, the FBINAA is recognized as the world’s strongest law enforcement network.

Captain Thomas earned his Bachelors of Liberal Studies degree from Iowa State University in 2002 and a Master of Criminal Justice degree from Boston University in 2005. He is also a graduate of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and the F.B.I. National Academy, Session 223. In July of 2008, Captain Thomas was presented with the distinguished, Livio A. Beccaccio Award from the FBI National Academy Associates. The Livio A. Beccaccio Award is a living memorial presented annually to an FBI National Academy Associate member who has demonstrated exemplary character through an act of heroism, outstanding community service, innovation in law enforcement, or leadership reflective of that by which FBI Special Agent, Livio A. Beccaccio lived.

Guardian Alliance Technologies is honored to have a true hero in their ranks. In December of 2008, Captain Thomas was presented with the Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor by Iowa Governor Chet Culver. Captain Thomas received the award for a June 8th, 2007 incident in which he saved a young girl’s life by disarming a knife-wielding assailant with his bare hands.

About Guardian Alliance Technologies

Guardian’s mission is to protect the integrity of the law enforcement profession through innovative solutions that streamline the process of vetting and hiring peace officers.

Guardian aims to create an alliance of county, city, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working together through a unified platform, using the latest technologies and techniques, to ensure we have the best officers and agents serving to protect our civil rights and freedoms.