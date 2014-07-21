Support Saving Lives: creating Trust and Reducing Violence

On Sunday, August 10th, 2014, “Why’d You Stop Me?” (WYSM) will host its Inaugural Celebration for a Cause at the beautiful La Lune Palace in Long Beach, CA, at 2:00pm.

This special event will introduce the Long Beach community to the important work that WYSM does to develop positive relationships between community members and the law enforcement officials who serve them.

Catherine Haena Kim, from ABC’s Mistresses, will host this fun-‐filled day of great food, cocktails, entertainment, and networking. There will be musical performances from Moi Navarro, whose transparent songs tell the journey of his life surviving on the harsh streets of Los Angeles, and ZeroGravity, an up-‐and-‐coming boy band poised to take over the airwaves.

Long Beach police officer and WYSM founder, Jason Lehman, has spent many years directly engaged with violent, career criminals and the kids who eventually become these offenders. “I have lost too many brothers and sisters who were killed in the line of duty. I know that trust in policing has a direct, positive correlation to safer communities. I created the WYSM program to build the foundation of trust between the community and law enforcement. We need your support to help spread this life-‐saving message!”

For more information on this event please visit www.wysm.org or contact WYSM Director of Marketing and Business Development, Mark Sopcik, at mark.sopcik@wysm.org.

ABOUT “WHY’D YOU STOP ME?”: “Why’d You Stop Me?” (WYSM) is a nonprofit organization that targets the development of positive relationships between community members and the law enforcement officials in an effort to reduce violent confrontations between the two parties. WYSM’s multi-‐media and interactive program strives to eliminate these acts of violence by increasing transparency in policing through education, counseling, and mentoring.

ABOUT JASON LEHMAN: Jason Lehman, Founder and Executive Director of WYSM, graduated from the University of South Florida with bachelor degrees in Interpersonal Communication and Criminology. Employed as a police officer for the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) since 2006, he currently works for a “directed enforcement team” that specializes in gang and violent crime suppression in the highest crime areas in the city. Jason also teaches at the Long Beach Police Academy and is a court-‐qualified expert on gangs and narcotics.