Veritone and Cold Case Foundation partner to accelerate unsolved investigations with AI

PRESS RELEASE

IRVINE, Calif. — Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, and the Cold Case Foundation (CCF), a non-profit organization dedicated to solving unsolved violent crimes, are collaborating to advance how cold case investigations are conducted. The Cold Case Foundation is leveraging Veritone’s AI-powered Investigative Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS) to accelerate the resolution of cold cases, providing new hope to families who have waited years for answers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421161795/en/

The explosion of digital evidence from new sensors and devices creates opportunities but also massive challenges for investigators. Investigative files, often spanning decades, are scattered across disconnected systems – from paper records and physical media to modern CCTV, body-worn camera, and mobile device data. This data chaos makes it nearly impossible for under-resourced agencies to uncover new leads or identify and extract previously unrealized connections. The CCF is tackling this challenge head-on by deploying Veritone’s platform to serve as a powerful force multiplier – creating the “superhuman” investigator.

“The sheer volume of unresolved cases, combined with insufficient agency resources and the massive amount of associated data, hamper efforts to solve these cases,” said Butch Rabiega, AI Program Director at the Cold Case Foundation. “Veritone’s platform is a game-changer for us. It allows our highly specialized team of experts to do the work of a much larger force, cutting through the noise to identify and link the critical pieces of evidence that can break a case open. This technology is revolutionizing our approach, enabling us to give a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves and provide the closure that their families so desperately deserve.”

Imagine a cold case with evidence spanning decades: old interview tapes, case notes, and new CCTV footage. An investigator using Veritone’s AI platform can ingest all of it into a single, searchable system. Veritone can transcribe the audio from the old tapes and analyze the video, making all data quickly queryable. A search for a vehicle mentioned in a 1995 interview could immediately surface that audio clip alongside a frame from recent CCTV footage showing a similar car. A connection that was previously buried across decades can now be surfaced quickly by Veritone’s AI in seconds.

“We are honored to partner with the Cold Case Foundation and support their incredibly important mission,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “This collaboration is a clear demonstration of AI’s power to serve the public good. By equipping CCF’s dedicated investigators with technology designed to help manage the complexity of modern data, we are not just helping to solve cases; we are helping to restore hope and deliver long-overdue justice to victims and their families. This is technology in service of a vital mission.”

“The integration of Veritone’s AI technology with CCF’s advanced investigative models will dramatically enhance our ability to resolve cases,” said Gregory Cooper, Executive Director at the Cold Case Foundation. “Thereby delivering justice for victims, holding offenders accountable, protecting the innocent, and providing resolution and closure for victims’ families.”

For more information on Veritone’s public safety solutions, visit https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/.

For more information on the Cold Case Foundation, visit https://www.coldcasefoundation.org

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

About Cold Case Foundation

Cold Case Foundation is a trusted and indispensable partner to law enforcement agencies nationwide, providing specialized case consulting grounded in the deep experience of a multidisciplinary team that includes veteran investigators, criminal profilers, forensic analysts, and legal consultants. Through discreet, collaborative consultation, the Foundation delivers strategic investigative insight, supplemental resources, and advanced training to support complex cold cases involving homicides, missing persons, unidentified remains, and serial sexual assaults.

By working alongside city, county, state, and federal agencies across the country, Cold Case Foundation helps investigators reexamine stalled investigations with fresh perspective, advanced tools, and disciplined case analysis. Its mission is to help ensure that no case is left behind because of jurisdictional barriers, funding limitations, or resource constraints, while advancing the pursuit of justice, answers for victims’ families, and accountability in unresolved violent crime.