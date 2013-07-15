Texas grant to fund new computers, cameras in squads

Austin Daily Herald

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to a recent budget reshuffling and a $95,000 grant from the state, the Austin Police Department will be able to buy more equipment for its squad cars.

Police recently petitioned the Austin City Council to switch $21,000 set aside for police cameras to buy four new computers for squad cars this year and two computers in subsequent years, on a 10-computer rotation.

Krueger said police use those computers in a variety of situations, which include setting up perimeters around areas and communicating with other officers and dispatch on sensitive calls, or for things they don’t want on police scanners.

