Intelligent Computer Solutions Introduces Image MASSter Solo-4, a “Quantum Leap” Forward in Forensic Imaging Technology

This “Next Generation” device brings value, versatility, speed and cutting edge features with a simple “State-of-the-Art” user interface.

Chatsworth, CA – August 18, 2009 – Intelligent Computer Solutions (ICS), the innovators of the high speed hard drive duplication Image MASSter™ product line, announces today the release of the highly anticipated Image MASSter™ Solo-4 hand-held Forensic Duplicator.

The Image MASSter™ Solo-4 enters the Forensic Market offering investigators the ability to image one “Suspect” to two “Evidence” drives or two separate “Suspect” drives to individual “Evidence” copies simultaneously. The imaging process is concurrently authenticated with SHA-1 and SHA-256 hash values at speeds exceeding 7GB/min.

This unit features support for SAS, SATA, IDE, RAID, USB and e-SATA drives as well as a variety of Micro Media cards. All “Evidence” can be saved as 100% Copies or Linux DD images. Support for E01 image files to be released soon. All “Evidence” drives can be encrypted “on the fly” during the acquisition process to protect sensitive data during transportation. The unit also offers a built-in 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection allowing users to forensically capture “Suspect” Data from networked drives and folders without altering file and folder access dates and times as well as upload images to Storage Area Networks (SAN) for the purpose of processing and archiving forensic images.

“With the development of the Solo-4 technology, ICS carefully took into consideration input from many digital forensic examiners to bring the most versatile, powerful and easy to use forensic hand-held duplicator to the market”, states Ezra Kohavi, CEO of ICS. “The unparallel performance, feature rich capabilities and affordable price makes Solo-4 the intelligent choice for any investigator today.”

Additional features include “Suspect” Drive Spanning to multiple smaller “Evidence” drives, Drive Sanitization to Department of Defense standard, Direct “Suspect” Data Previewing on the unit, Data Integrity Check, Multilanguage Support and more. Additionally, upon request the unit can be fully customized to meet any organizations’ needs, is easily upgradable and features an easy to use 8” full color touch screen.

The Image MASSter™ Solo-4 will be featured in the ICS booth (#16) at the 2009 High Tech Crime Investigation Association International Conference in South Lake Tahoe, CA August 23 through 26.

To find out more or to preorder, please email salesmail@ics-iq.com . Orders will start shipping the last week of September 2009.

About Intelligent Computer Solutions

ICS is a pioneer in disk drive duplication, having first introduced this technology to the world in 1991, in a US patented device. For over seventeen years ICS has been focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to the state, local and federal government Law Enforcement communities and the growing, private digital forensics investigation sector. These tools include the leading digital forensics hardware and software technology used in some of the most complex digital forensics investigations today which include, Handheld Forensic Duplicators, Forensic Portable Stations, Hard Drive Encryption, Hard Drive Sanitization Stations, Write Protectors and more. Learn more about ICS at www.ics-iq.com

Image MASSter™ is a registered trademark of Intelligent Computer Solutions, Inc.