Intelligent Computer Solutions New Super DriveLock is All You Need to do the Job

Bringing the latest technology in Write Blockers, Intelligent Computer Solutions’ Super DriveLock is the only write protector that combines IDE, SATA, SCSI and USB interfaces in one single device. As stand alone or in-Bay, the Super DriveLock supports IDE 133 drives, SATA II drives with 3Gbit/sec, SCSI drives with 320 MB/sec, and USB 2.0 storage with 480 Mbit/sec. Best of all, it’s price is only a fraction of the cost of the combined individual write blockers in the market!

The Super DriveLock is the only blocker in the market today that prevents accidental writes to Hard Drives combining so many interfaces in one single device. As stand alone or in-Bay, the Super DriveLock supports IDE 133 drives, SATA II drives with 3Gbit/sec, SCSI drives with 320 MB/sec, and USB 2.0 storage with 480 Mbit/sec. The Super Drive Lock is a very versatile device that can be used in 2 ways: one as a caddy plugged inside a PC empty bay and a second as a desktop solution connected to a PC or a Notebook. Since some hard drives, when attached to the SDL, will not be recognized when connected to native SATA ports on some PC’s, ICS recommends the use of the E-SATA controller card to ensure 100% compatibility with both the PC and the drive connected to the SDL. Besides guaranteed drive detection the E-SATA controller supports “hot swap”.