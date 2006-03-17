Allstar Knowledge Systems to Implement CANE System at Jacksonville, Fla. Sheriff’s Office (JSO) - Narcotics and Vice Unit

The JSO is a metropolitan law enforcement agency and serves all of Duvall County Florida with approximately 3200 personnel under Sheriff John H. Rutherford.

The Narcotics and Vice Unit has approximately 50 sworn officers and is under the command of Director of Investigations & Homeland Security - Michael P. Edwards. Both Sheriff Rutherford and Director Edwards enthusiastically approved the project which was internally funded.

The JSO will be implementing Allstar’s Computer Assisted Narcotics Enforcement (CANE) system which is used by major LE agencies across the U.S. for vice and drug enforcement. Allstar’s products operate on the Microsoft SQL platform and are fully Windows based. CANE consists of a criminal intelligence database/criminal case management system and is 28 CFR 23 compliant.

Allstar will be implementing the system over the next 8-10 weeks and anticipates completion of the project by July 1.

Steve Haynes from Allstar will be directing the project and will be the permanent Account Manager for the JSO in the future. Steve also serves as the permanent Account Manager for the Memphis Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division, and the Detroit P.D. Vice and Narcotics Division, which are long term company clients.

We are excited to add this new client to our customer family and anticipate the announcement of several other new customers later this year. Information about Allstar’s products and services can be found at www.Allstarknowledge.com or by contacting John Bretz at (205) 870-3407 X8440.