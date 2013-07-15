An Inside Look at the Verint Experience

If you’re looking for new ways to learn about the latest in video, audio and advanced situation intelligence, look no further. Verint is now hosting multiple events to teach industry professionals about their technologies. The “Verint Experience Tour,” is a series of seminars that will begin in Denver, Colo. on July 9.

The discussions will take place in several different major cities running between July and October. In addition to Denver, attendees can learn about Verint’s technologies in Minneapolis, Minn.; Sturbridge, Mass.; New York, N.Y.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Houston, Texas; Seattle, Wash.; and Charlotte, N.C. Their traveling certification roadshow will also take place in Boston, Mass.; Detroit, Mich.; and Chicago, Ill.

The certification roadshow will focus on providing attendees with the knowledge that they need to install and configure the Nextiva® Video Management Software™ in a mobile classroom. According to Verint, attendees will be immersed in a simulated technical environment. With training in Nextiva, attendees will be able to see how they can use the software to streamline security video, while being able to quickly understand important surveillance data.

The tour as a whole will feature live demonstrations of video, audio and situation intelligence for security experts, end users and partners. Verint’s main goal is to share their knowledge and best practices in order to create a better informed public. During the tour, Verint will demonstrate best practices for IP-based video surveillance and the benefits of video data for operational intelligence.

To find out more about Verint product lines, give Capture Technologies a call. We are proud to have industry expertise in Verint’s innovative technologies. To register, or to learn more about the Verint Experience Tour, visithttp://www.verint.com/nextivacertificationroadshow.