GeoComm and ESRI (UK) Partner to Provide Crime Analysis Tools to Law Enforcement Community

St. Cloud, MN – GeoComm and ESRI (UK) announce an exclusive partnership making GeoComm the only distributor of ESRI (UK) CrimeAnalyst product in the United States.

“GeoComm was selected by ESRI (UK) because of their national presence in the US public safety industry, established history of working with the public safety community, and expertise in GIS and system implementation,” said Richard Weiss, International Business Development Director for ESRI (UK).

“GeoComm will soon begin to provide additional offerings to the public safety community by virtue of this partnership. We are pleased to have this opportunity to provide law enforcement agencies a means to rapidly deliver geographic analysis of crime data for intelligence-led policing,” said Thomas Grones, GeoComm CEO/President.

Rebranded in the United States as GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst, GeoComm will be showing this product at their booth at the 2009 ESRI User Conference in July and at other upcoming tradeshows.GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst uses the power of the ESRI ArcGIS suite of products to collect, combine, visualize, analyze, and share crime information in real-time. GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst fits into any existing GIS enterprise including Enterprise License Agreements (ELA) systems or as an extension to a standard license of ESRI ArcGIS.

“GeoComm recognizes ESRI (UK)’s CrimeAnalyst GIS solution leverages the expertise and experience of ESRI (UK) and their law enforcement customers worldwide. ESRI (UK)’s approach is highly regarded as a model for intelligence-led policing,” Grones said. “This is a must-have tool for law enforcement agencies of any size. It can be easily incorporated into standard operations to aid in creating geospatial knowledge and situational awareness from a wide variety of data sources.”

The product is expected to be fully released in the United States at the end of July 2009. To learn more visit http://www.geo-comm.com/geolynx_crimeanalyst.html .



About GeoComm: GeoComm, an integrated GIS and public safety consulting firm, creates systems for public safety agencies throughout the United States. These systems originate from three dedicated perspectives: accurate map development, highly functional mapping software, and comprehensive consulting services ranging from wireless Phase I and II planning to two-way radio and networking Over the past 14 years, GeoComm has successfully deployed over 6,000 licenses of customized public safety GIS software applications in different sites throughout 42 states.

GeoComm’s Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools improve responsiveness, enhance operability, accelerate communications, and provide sophisticated GIS-based decision support information.



About ESRI UK ESRI (UK) is part of the global ESRI network. With the single, largest pool of GIS expertise in the UK, the company is the technical authority on GIS. ESRI (UK) provides solutions, technology and services including off the shelf applications built on the ArcGIS software suite and an extensive range of consulting and training services. Customers include Police Forces throughout the UK with users as far afield as Switzerland, Canada and Guatemala.