GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst selected as 2009 Hot Product by Public Safety Communications Magazine

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm’s GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst has been selected by Public Safety Communications, the official magazine of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials (APCO) International, as one of its 2009 Hot Products.

GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst provides local law enforcement the tools to geographically define criminal activities in order to detect patterns, trends, and ultimately to make intelligent policing decisions based on actionable data. GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst is a must have tool for law enforcement agencies of any size. It can be easily incorporated into standard operations to aid in creating geospatial knowledge and situational awareness from a wide variety of data sources. It is an affordable and user friendly analytical tool to leverage underlying technology of ESRI’s ArcView GIS product.

“GeoLynx CrimeAnalyst is very suited to the APCO hot products distinction. It brings powerful GIS analytical tools to the user. This must-have tool is a perfect extension of current crime analysis and GIS operations and provides reporting and spatial analysis value for making informed policing decisions,” said Jody Sayre, GeoComm Vice President of Client Services.

This year 35 companies submitted 43 products for consideration in the Hot Products review opportunity. Of those 43 products 15 were chosen to be featured as APCO’s 2009 Hot Products in the November issue of Public Safety Communications. These products were displayed at the 75th Annual APCO Conference in Las Vegas where an anonymous editorial team roamed the exhibit hall specifically examining the products submitted for review and assessed how all of the products met mission critical needs.



For more information visit http://www.geo-comm.com/geolynx_crimeanalyst.html.



About GeoComm: GeoComm, an integrated GIS and public safety consulting firm, creates systems for 9‑1-1. These systems originate from three dedicated angles: accurate map development, highly functional mapping software, and comprehensive consulting services ranging from wireless Phase I and II planning to two-way radio and networking to CPE, RFP and PSAP consolidation studies. Over the past 12 years, GeoComm has successfully deployed over 6,000 licenses of customized public safety GIS software applications in different sites throughout 42 states.

GeoComm’s Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools improve responsiveness, enhance operability, accelerate communications, and provide sophisticated GIS-based decision support information.