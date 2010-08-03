Combined Systems Acquires Thompson Handcuffs Corporation

Jamestown, PA - Combined Systems, Inc. (CSI) announced today that it has acquired the assets of Thompson Handcuffs Corporation, a manufacturer of high quality handcuffs and restraints located in Bedford Park, Illinois. The acquisition will expand CSI’s product and training solutions in both of its domestic and international sales channels.

“The inclusion of handcuffs and restraints is a great fit with our current product mix, customer base and marketing strategy,” said Mr. Don Smith, Chief Executive Officer of CSI. “We look forward to growing the Thompson Handcuffs line of business through an added focus on sales and marketing.”

Thompson Handcuffs Corporation has been developing, manufacturing and marketing a full line of handcuffs and restraints since 1985. Holding numerous patents and trademarks, the company has been recognized as an innovator, having been the first to market a variety of colored handcuffs as a system to assist corrections officers during prisoner transport.

About Combined Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1981, Combined Systems, Inc. (CSI) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of tactical munitions, pyrotechnics, less-lethal crowd control devices and launching systems sold under the CTS and Penn Arms brand names supporting armed forces and law enforcement globally. CSI also delivers the highest quality hand grenade fuzes and rocket components in the market today. The company’s well respected engineering capabilities have distinguished it within the industry providing each and every customer with products tailored to support their requirements and missions.

For more information, visit www.combinedsystems.com.