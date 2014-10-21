CSI Expands Non-Lethal Capabilities with Expansion of VENOM Product Line

Combined Systems, Inc. has announced the expansion of its VENOM® Non-Lethal Tube Launched Munitions System product line. In 2014, CSI made the push for enhanced capabilities by engineering and releasing two new launching systems, the VENOM® MC and the VENOM® V-TAC, which join the original 37mm, 30 tube launching system that is currently fielded by the United States Marine Corp. The line is gaining traction, as was evident at the recent AUSA Convention & Expo in Washington, D.C., where companies like Kongsberg Defence Systems and IEC Infrared Systems displayed various VENOM® models integrated with their own Remote Operated Weapon systems.

The VENOM® affords military and public order units the ability to deliver a high volume of specific non-lethal effects. Whether at close proximity for riot control situations or down-range for warning and determining intent, the launcher serves as a pre-lethal response option in a variety of situations and environments.

The VENOM® V-TAC is a tactical version of the traditional VENOM® launching system. With just one bank of ten 37mm munitions, this compact launcher can easily be mounted onto vehicles that are limited in terms of mounting space: think ATV’s and pick-up truck hitches.

The patent pending VENOM® MC is a high capacity non-lethal launching system that features multi-caliber capabilities. Users can now launch 37mm, 40mm, and 66mm non-lethal munitions from one launching system with ease. By simply switching out the launching cassette, the remote-operated system can deliver a variety of calibers and payloads from the same unit.

VENOM® makes a showing at 2014 AUSA Convention

The exhibit hall at the 2014 AUSA Annual Convention & Expo was filled with exciting and innovative products, companies, and collaborations. Engineering and business minds came together to show how products from different sectors of the defense and security industries work together. The results were impressive, and CSI was glad to be a part of collaborations with companies like IEC Infrared Systems and Kongsberg Defence Systems.

The VENOM® MC is shown integrated on the Dragon EOF. The complete Remote Operated Weapon system is an Escalation of Force solution offered by IEC Infrared Systems, based out of Cleveland, Ohio.

KONGSBERG Defence Systems shows integration of the V10 launcher on their Protector RWS. The V10 is the original compact solution for the VENOM® launching system; it has now been replaced by the VENOM® V-TAC as the primary tactical launching system from CSI.

