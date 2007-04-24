TASER International Announces Two Significant Orders

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Police and Hawaii County Police Department make purchase from Taser International, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR) a market leader in advanced electronic control devices today announced two orders. The first order from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 3,000 TASER® X26 Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and related accessories for delivery to the Pennsylvania State Police. The second order from Hawaii County Police Department on the big island of Hawaii for 450 TASER® X26 ECDs and related accessories.

“We plan to issue the TASER X26 to patrol members and supervisors,” said Sgt. David E. Pallone of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Research and Development. “We had 35 successful deployments in the field since February 2006. By and large the agency is confident in the effectiveness of the TASER X26 and the rank and file is very enthusiastic and anxious to deploy another use of force option. The troopers will deploy a TASER X26 upon consideration of the totality of the circumstance when the use of force is necessary and authorized to control a given situation. This deployment is in the best interest of officer and public safety,” concluded Sgt Pallone. The Pennsylvania State Police, with over 4,200 sworn Troopers, is over 100 years old and serves as the primary law enforcement agency for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“We applaud the Pennsylvania State Police and specifically their Bureau of Research and Development for their due diligence and extensive research put forth on our TASER technology,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and Co-Founder of TASER International.

“We are honored by the Hawaii County Police Department’s decision to go to full deployment with our TASER technology based on their own research as well as a review of other police departments’ data showing that TASER devices reduce injuries and protect lives,” concluded Smith.

These orders were originally planned to ship during the first quarter of 2007, but were delayed. These orders together totaled 3,450 TASER® X26 Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) with related accessories and are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2007.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International provides advanced electronic control devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER® devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.

Note to Investors

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of the 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. The forward-looking information is based upon current information and expectations regarding TASER International. These estimates and statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

TASER International assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release. TASER International’s forward looking statements in this press release and future results may be impacted by the completion of the restatement of the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2005 and the second quarter of 2005, risks associated with rapid technological change, new product introductions, new technological developments and implementations, execution issues associated with new technology, ramping manufacturing production to meet demand, litigation results from Company filed lawsuits and other litigation including lawsuits resulting from alleged product related injuries, media publicity concerning allegations of deaths occurring after use of the TASER device and the negative impact this could have on sales, product quality, implementation of manufacturing automation, potential fluctuations in quarterly operating results, adjustments to these amounts which may be reflected in our 10Q filing, competition, financial and budgetary constraints of prospects and customers, international order delays, dependence upon sole and limited source suppliers, negative reports concerning TASER device uses, governmental inquiries and investigations, medical and safety studies, fluctuations in component pricing, government regulations, variation among law enforcement agencies with their TASER product experience, TASER device tests and reports, dependence upon key employees, and our ability to retain employees. TASER International’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Form 10-QSBs and its Annual Report on Form 10-KSB.

The statements made herein are independent statements of TASER International. The inclusion of any third parties does not represent an endorsement of any TASER International products or services by any such third parties.

