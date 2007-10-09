TASER International Receives Follow-On Orders from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland Division of Police

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, today announced that it received significant follow-on orders from two large law enforcement agencies. The first order received was from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Jacksonville, FL, for 450 TASER® X26(tm) Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) and related accessories. The second order received was from the City of Cleveland, OH Division of Police for 175 TASER X26 ECDs.

“We are very pleased with these follow-on orders from these two progressive law enforcement agencies,” commented Tom Smith, Chairman and Founder of TASER International. “We believe that the expanded deployments of TASER devices at these agencies will result in fewer injuries to officers and suspects and will serve as a valuable tool at the patrol level to protect life.”

These orders were received and will ship in the Fourth Quarter of 2007.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International’s products protect life. TASER provides advanced Electronic Control Devices (ECDs) for use in the law enforcement, medical, military, corrections, professional security, and personal protection markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to incapacitate dangerous, combative, or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens, or themselves in a manner that is generally recognized as a safer alternative to other uses of force. For more information, please call TASER International at (800) 978-2737 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.