TASER® Reviews Audio-Video Recording System for TASER X26 at IACP Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASR), a market leader in advanced non-lethal devices, announced the pending release of an audio-video recording system for the TASER X26 conducted energy weapon. The Video Digital Power Magazine, (VDPM) was unveiled at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference held in Los Angeles earlier this week and is currently scheduled for shipments in the first half of 2005.

“We are excited to announce this powerful new capability being developed for the TASER X26,” said Rick Smith, CEO of TASER International, Inc. “The ability to capture both audio and video records of force incidents involving TASER X26 usage is the next generation extension of our proprietary data port technology. As a market driven company, the concept of an integrated audio-video capture capability was explored with customers at our annual TASER Tactical Conferences dating back to 2000. In April 2002, we submitted a proposal to the National Institute of Justice to obtain government funding to develop this capability. Although the governmental funding was not achieved, we continued to move toward implementation of audio video capture capabilities with our internal research and development resources. As part of this program, the TASER X26 was designed to incorporate the digital communications capability necessary to allow for future expansion via intelligent modules, such as the new VDPM. Recent advances in audio video compression technology will make the VDPM a cost effective, powerful extension to the TASER X26 capability set,” stated Mr. Smith.

The VDPM is an audio-video capture device integrated into the TASER X26 power supply, also referred to as the Digital Power Magazine (DPM). In addition to the audio-video recording capability, the VDPM contains a storage bay for a spare cartridge and utilizes a rechargeable power source -- a first for the TASER X26. The recharging stand and software will serve as a USB compatible download interface to Windows(R) PC compatible systems. It is anticipated that the VDPM will be compatible with the fast-growing installed base of currently fielded TASER X26 units.

“The VDPM is one more feature of the TASER X26 that allows officers to capture vital information prior to, during and after the deployment of non- lethal force. Further, the modular nature of the VDPM not only allows users to upgrade to this capability in the field, but it allows TASER International to provide additional value-add capabilities to our existing TASER X26 user base,” added Mr. Smith. “We are constantly striving to provide the law enforcement community with the best tools that technology can provide. We feel the VDPM is reflective of that commitment,” concluded Mr. Smith.

The prototype VDPM design is available for viewing online at www.TASER.com. Units are expected to ship in the first half of 2005.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. provides advanced non-lethal devices for use in the law enforcement, military, private security and personal defense markets. TASER devices use proprietary technology to safely incapacitate dangerous, combative or high-risk subjects who pose a risk to law enforcement officers, innocent citizens or themselves. TASER technology saves lives every day, and the use of TASER devices dramatically reduces injury rates for police officers and suspects. TASER technology is currently in testing or deployment at over 6,000 law enforcement and correctional agencies in the U.S. and abroad. For more information on TASER life-saving technology, please call TASER International at (480) 444-4000 or visit our website at www.TASER.com.